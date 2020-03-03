[japan-could-be-authorized-to-postpone-olympics-to-stop-of-calendar-year,-minister-states]



FILE Photo: A gentleman putting on protecting deal with mask, following an outbreak of the coronavirus, is observed following to a campaign banner for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Video games at New Chitose Airport in Chitose, Hokkaido, northern Japan February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

March three, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Tokyo’s agreement with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will allow it to postpone the Online games until finally the conclusion of the year, Japan’s Olympics minister explained on Tuesday, amid issue the coronavirus outbreak could pressure the IOC to terminate them.

“The agreement calls for the Video games to be held inside of 2020. That could be interpreted as making it possible for a postponement,” Seiko Hashimoto said in response to a lawmaker’s query in parliament.

Beneath the internet hosting arrangement, the suitable to terminate the Online games belongs to the IOC. Thomas Bach, president of the IOC, very last week stated his organisation was “fully committed” to holding the Tokyo Olympics on routine despite the coronavirus spread.

Hashimoto explained Japan’s govt and Tokyo were being nevertheless committed to hosting the sporting function, because of to get started on July 24.

“We are carrying out all we can to assure that the Video games go in advance as planned,” she advised parliament.

Any halt to the Games would be highly-priced.

The newest finances is 1.35 trillion yen ($12.51 billion), with Japan’s government providing 120 billion yen to develop the Olympic Stadium and 30 billion yen towards the price tag of the 2020 Paralympics, Hashimoto said.

Japan’s Board of Audit set governing administration paying involving the bid in 2013 and 2018 at 1.06 trillion yen.

(This tale corrects day in paragraph 1 to Tuesday)

(Reporting by Tim Kelly Editing by Robert Birsel)