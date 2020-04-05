Japan could declare an emergency in Tokyo by Tuesday

ASSOCIATE PRESS People wear masks walking in the spring weather at Shiba Park in Tokyo as Tokyo Tower looms over in the background.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was seen moving closer to declaring a state of emergency within a matter of days, after confirming coronavirus infections in Tokyo plunged over the weekend to the top 1,000 for the first time, a newspaper report said.

Abe will be released as soon as his intention Monday, with the statement for the Tokyo area coming as early as Tuesday, the Yomiuri newspaper reported, without attribution. Osaka and Hyogo prefectures can also be emergency, he said. Calls for more stringent measures include the deadly virus being grown, as a recent spike in infection-provoking concern Japan is headed for a crisis over levels seen in the United States and several countries in Europe.

The Japan Medical Association warned last week that the jump in cases in the nation’s most populous cities is putting more pressure on medical resources and that the government should declare a state of emergency. A poll conducted by JNN TV showed 80% of respondents said that the statement should be made.

Tokyo reported 143 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, its largest single day. It marks the second straight day of daily infections in the city tally exceeding 100.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said an emergency statement by the government will provide the legal background to implement a policy to prevent further spread. Abe told parliament on Friday that the situation does not yet warrant an emergency statement, but said he would not hesitate to do so if time comes.

Declares a state of emergency power to local governments, including encouraging residents to stay at home. Unlike some other countries though, there is no legal power to enforce such requests. Japan’s confirmed case exceeded 3,000 at the weekend – excluding those related to the Diamond Princess cruise ship – a jump from less than 500 just a month ago.

