Japan could extend the ban on foreigners who visited China during a virus outbreak

Japan could extend its ban on foreigners who were recently in Hubei province to other areas to prevent the outbreak of a fatal corona virus, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Tuesday.

“We are analyzing patient data in China to determine which regions are at high risk,” Abe told a House committee. “We remain open to the measures to be taken, including the possibility of expanding the regions,” which are subject to the travel ban.

“The situation changes from minute to minute,” he said.

The pneumonia-related virus killed 426 people and infected nearly 20,500 on Tuesday afternoon, according to the country’s health authorities in China.

Japan has been trying to prevent the outbreak from spreading along its shores, and on Saturday banned foreigners who have been in Wuhan, the central Chinese city at the center of the outbreak, and other parts of Hubei Province for the past two years even if they show no symptoms of corona virus infection.

Holders of Chinese passports issued in Hubei were prohibited from entering the country. A total of 11 people had been turned away at the border by Monday, the immigration authorities said.

Abe commented on this in response to an opposition lawmaker who pointed out that parts of China’s Zhejiang province were also banned as the epidemic spread.

Meanwhile, 3,700 people were quarantined on a cruise ship in Yokohama on Tuesday after a passenger who disembarked in Hong Kong at the end of last month tested positive for the corona virus.

Those on the Diamond Princess with symptoms like fever or cough have undergone tests and are waiting for the results.