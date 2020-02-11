Japan could extend the travel ban for China as the outbreak in Zhejiang Province increases

The government is considering extending the scope of its entry ban to foreign nationals residing in east China’s Zhejiang province to respond to the outbreak of the new corona virus originating in the country.

Tokyo is investigating the expansion as the number of patients in Zhejiang increases, government sources said.

As of February 1, Japan began to reject foreign nationals who remained in Hubei province, including Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus outbreak, within the past two weeks. It also began to deny entry for those who had Chinese passports from the Hubei Provincial Government.

Foreign passengers on the Westerdam cruise ship departing from Hong Kong were added to the list of people denied entry into Japan last Friday.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held a meeting with cabinet chief Yoshihide Suga, health minister Katsunobu Kato and senior officials from the ministries and agencies responsible for information on the new corona virus.

They also discussed a number of immediate measures to be worked out later this week. The ruling Liberal Democratic Party calls on the Abe government to include an extension of the areas affected by the entry ban in the package.