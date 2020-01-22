Japan deal banning mainland Chinese is causing trouble

January 22 (UPI) – A Japanese shopkeeper heats up in Japan and China after posting a “No Entry for Chinese” sign on his shop front, according to a local press report.

Asahi Shimbun reported on Wednesday that the store had taken the controversial move following the fatal outbreak of a new corona virus that killed at least 17 people in China. Japan has recently confirmed a case of the rapidly spreading disease.

The Japanese store in Hakone, Kanagawa Prefecture, a region known for its hot springs, also contained other anti-Chinese signs, according to the report.

The store said it was “a ban on Chinese people who spread viruses”.

“Don’t come to Hakone to spread viruses,” read the sign. “Don’t come to Japan.”

The store added: “Visitors from Hong Kong, Taiwan are not prohibited, so please do not misunderstand.”

The shopkeeper told Asahi that he started hanging the signs on his candy store on Friday. The Japanese also said, “The bad Chinese are ruining the store.”

“I wanted to ban their entry because of the corona virus. I hope the Chinese won’t come here.”

The shopkeeper has since received messages apologizing for the posters that have now gone viral in Japan and China. On Chinese social media, commentators said it was “ironic” that the store accepted Chinese payment cards.

The Hakone incident is reported at a time when Japan, the most popular foreign destination for mainland Chinese, is preparing for a large number of visitors during the seven-day New Year holiday.

Kyodo News reported Wednesday that Japan is taking other precautions.

Organizers of a preliminary boxing match ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan have canceled the event, which was due to take place in Wuhan, central China, where the outbreak was first reported.

The Japanese organizers said the decision was made “out of respect for the health and safety of participants”.