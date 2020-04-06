Japan declares state of emergency for Tokyo, other areas

TOKYO >> Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he will declare a state of emergency for Tokyo and six other prefectures as early as Tuesday to strengthen measures to combat coronaviruses, but there will be no closure.

Abe also told reporters today that his government will launch a YS 108 trillion ($ 1 trillion) stimulus package – Japan’s largest ever and almost twice as much as expected – to help counter the economic impact of the pandemic , including cash payments to homes in need and financial support to protect businesses and jobs.

Abe says experts on a government-commissioned task force have urged him to prepare to declare a state of emergency, with the rapidly expanding COVID-19 epidemic in major cities including Tokyo, with hospitals and medical personnel overloaded with patients. He said the state of emergency will cover Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka and four other hard-hitting prefectures, and will be in effect for about a month.

The measures are expected to include a stay-at-home request for residents, but there will be no penalty for objectors. Public transportation, banking, supplies and other essential services will continue to operate.

Abe said the state is urgently intending to strengthen more social distance between people to slow the spread of the virus, while maintaining as much social and economic activity as possible.

“But we need to ask everyone to do more cooperation,” he said.

The government issued a special law in March that paved the way for Abe to declare a state of emergency. The law, however, is a contentious one because it could limit civil rights.

Abe said he will hold a news conference on Tuesday to explain the state of emergency.

The economic package – which amounts to about 20% of the GDP of Japan, the world’s third-largest economy – will pay out 300,000 yen ($ 2,750) to every household with severe loss of income due to the epidemic, and will include 26 trillion yen ($ 238 billion) to address delays in tax and welfare payments, Abe said.

“It’s to protect people’s health and their lives,” he said.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said the city will begin transferring patients with no symptoms or lightweight patients from hospitals to hotels and other accommodations to make room for an influx of patients with severe symptoms.

Koike has raised alarm over the acceleration of the outbreak in the Japanese capital since late March, warning of an “outbreak of infection” and saying that the only way to avoid a complete shutdown of the city is to follow guidelines such as social distance.

“Please don’t go out. Nothing is more important than that,” Koike said at a news conference late Monday, mapping out measures he plans to take under Abe’s emergency statement. “It’s to protect your own health, family you, your loved ones and to save our society. “

Koike said the Tokyo metropolitan government is set to approve a budget of 22 yen ($ 202 million) alone the national government package. Tokyo’s budget will cover the costs of more extensive virus testing, asymptomatic and slightly ill hospitalized COVID-19 patients, increased hospital capacity and medical equipment including ventilators, as well as child care for medical workers and supporting people. who were hit by losing their jobs. and other difficulties.

Haruo Ozaki, head of the Tokyo Medical Association, said the situation in Tokyo “is already critical.” He said Tokyo’s infections are on the brink of being out of control due to a lack of restraint by residents.

Japan has kept its numbers in relatively low coronavirus cases by watching together and keeping them under control instead of mass testing, but this strategy is becoming increasingly difficult due to a sharp increase in unlinkable cases.

Japan’s health ministry confirmed 3,654 cases, including 84 deaths, as well as another 712 infections and 11 deaths in a cruise ship that was isolated at the port of Yokohama near Tokyo earlier this year. Tokyo reported 83 new cases today for a prefectural total of 1,116.