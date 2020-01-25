Japan first points out the detailed tsunami risks from the quake in Nankai

A government committee has identified estimated tsunami heights that could hit the Japanese Pacific coast in 30 years if a severe earthquake hits the Nankai trough.

In its first report on Friday, the committee presented the possibilities of a tsunami in coastal areas of at least 3 meters high, 5 meters high and 10 meters high if a quake of magnitude 8 to 9 occurs in the lowlands off the Pacific coast from central to central southwestern Japan.

The probability of experiencing a tsunami with a height of at least 3 meters was 26 percent or more in coastal areas from Tokai to the southern part of the Kinki region and in coastal areas in the southern part of the Shikoku region and in parts of Tokai the east coast of the Kyusyu Region.

The probability of 26 percent, which means that the event is expected to happen every 100 years, is extremely high, according to the report of the Earthquake Research Committee.

The likelihood of being hit by a tsunami of at least 5 meters was at least 26 percent in areas such as Mie, Wakayama and Kochi prefectures in western Japan.

A tsunami of at least 10 meters in length did not record a probability of 26 percent or more in any area, although the likelihood that Mie and Kochi would experience such a tsunami was between 6 percent and less than 26 percent, the report said. The 6 percent possibility means that the event is expected to take place every 500 years.

A 3 meter high tsunami is strong enough to destroy and sweep away wooden houses. The height corresponds approximately to the standard of the Meteorological Agency for the issuance of a large tsunami warning.

Previously, the government warned local residents, communities, and businesses in coastal areas of a possible Nankai earthquake by introducing their possible maximum levels. For the first time, the government provided estimates of the likelihood of tsunami by height.

“Even a 3-meter-high tsunami can do great damage,” said Naoshi Hirata, a professor at Tokyo University and chairman of the committee.

He said the estimates do not provide information on the maximum tsunami that would reach the coastal areas after the possible Nankai Trough quake.

“It is important to take action by taking action that we can take,” said Hirata.

A massive quake and tsunami can be expected if a large scale rapid slide occurs in a plate boundary area in the Nankai trough.

The committee divided the expected earthquake focus zone into six sections from east to west and three sections from north to south to examine different patterns of quakes that could occur in the zone.

The tsunami probabilities by level were calculated for each of the communities likely to be hit by a tsunami from an earthquake in the Nankai tub.