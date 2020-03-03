japan-gets-tougher-on-street-rage-and-screening-for-elderly-drivers

The Abe federal government on Tuesday gave the go-ahead to a bill that would impose harsher penalties for highway rage incidents and institute steps aimed at lowering deadly accidents involving aged motorists.

The proposed changes to the highway site visitors regulation would oblige motorists aged 75 and previously mentioned with site visitors offenses on their document to go a driving test when renewing their license.

If they go the take a look at, these types of drivers would be issued a minimal license enabling them only to travel autos equipped with state-of-the-art protection characteristics, this kind of as a exclusive brake built to avert unintentional acceleration.

The authorities aims to have the bill enacted by the Diet regime through the existing legislative session so the stricter highway rage penalties will take impact this summer season and the measures on elderly motorists in fiscal 2022.

“The amount of mishaps involving road rage and elderly motorists has turn out to be a big social problem. The authorities will do its very best to have the bill enacted,” claimed Ryota Takeda, head of the Nationwide Community Security Fee.

According to the National Law enforcement Company, the monthly bill would define street rage as “obstructive driving,” which consists of intense tailgating and horn use. Driving on the incorrect side of the street, unexpected braking and weaving among lanes in an intense way are between other hazardous functions that would be categorized as road rage.

Obstructive driving would incur a most three years in jail or ¥500,000 wonderful. Perilous driving on an expressway would carry up to 5 yrs powering bars or a ¥1 million fantastic.

Intense tailgating on expressways presently attracts a greatest three months in jail or ¥50,000 wonderful.

According to law enforcement data, there had been 15,065 ticketed violations for tailgating last calendar year throughout the place, up 15.seven p.c from the former calendar year. More than 90 percent transpired on expressways.

As for the steps to assure secure driving by the elderly, these with a report of offenses such as ignoring a targeted traffic light-weight or dashing would have their driving techniques examined, in accordance to the invoice. Individuals who pass the sensible driving examination would also have their cognitive capabilities tested.

These who do not move would not be equipped to renew their license, but they would be permitted to consider the take a look at a number of moments.

The restricted license necessitating a automobile with state-of-the-art protection features would offer a new solutions for seniors at present getting asked to take into consideration voluntarily offering up their license and for motorists of any age team not entirely self-confident in their skill to run a car.

The number of lethal mishaps caused by motorists aged 75 and previously mentioned stood at 401 in 2019, accounting for 14.four % of the full, a little lessen than the history established the 12 months ahead of, according to police facts. Inspite of the drop, the figure is nonetheless viewed as significant presented the nation’s rapidly ageing populace.