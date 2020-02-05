Japan has no intention of requesting the postponement of President Xi’s visit to Suga

Cabinet head Yoshihide Suga said Wednesday that Japan is not planning to postpone a visit to China by Chinese President Xi Jinping, expected in early April, to Japan.

“At this moment, we intend to continue to prepare for a planned visit to Japan (from Xi),” said Suga at a press conference. “We do not expect the Japanese side to move.”

The leading government spokesman expressed concern that the widespread outbreak of pneumonia by the new coronavirus strain, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, could affect the President’s planned visit to Japan.

Suga also dismissed a media report that the Japanese and Chinese governments had postponed a preparatory meeting to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying thanked Japan for the help it has done to stop the outbreak of the corona virus.

Hua gave concrete examples of relief supplies, such as the Japanese government and companies that ship face masks and protective equipment. She also praised Japanese gestures that should encourage people in China, including stores that put signs saying “Wuhan Jiayou,” which means “stay tuned, Wuhan” in Chinese.

The comments are believed to be Beijing’s efforts to alleviate public sentiment towards Japan ahead of Xi’s planned state visit and to curb the United States’ tough measures against China in preventing corona viruses.