[japan-inc-shifts-to-on-line-push-briefings-as-coronavirus-spreads]

February 25, 2020

By Takashi Umekawa

TOKYO (Reuters) – Mitsubishi UFJ Fiscal Group Inc (MUFG) <8306.T> on Tuesday grew to become the most up-to-date Japanese company to cancel a information conference thanks to fears above the escalating coronavirus outbreak, opting rather for a phone convention with reporters.

The selection by Japan’s biggest financial institution, next moves by other businesses, demonstrates escalating concern among the corporations about the virus just after the federal government urged organizations to recommend telecommuting and staggered shifts for personnel.

The governing administration approach, accredited a cupboard meeting on Tuesday, also urged persons with indications of chilly or fever to stay at property and asked celebration organizers to meticulously take into consideration whether to commence with their plans.

“We wished to have this meeting in human being, but deemed the coronavirus influence,” MUFG’s deputy president and incoming CEO Hironori Kamezawa claimed on the teleconference following the announcement about its expense in Singapore’s experience-hailing application Get.

Nissan Motor Co Ltd <7201.T> limited its launch celebration of a new vehicle to a livestream, while Nomura Holdings Inc <8604.T> provided a teleconference selection to reporters for a briefing about a new investment decision have faith in product.

Japan has 160 domestic bacterial infections, aside from 691 on a ship in the port of Yokohama south of Tokyo, the British-registered Diamond Princess, due to the fact it docked on Feb. 3. On Tuesday, broadcaster NHK described a fourth demise between passengers.

Rather than seeking to contain the ailment outright, authorities are looking for to slow its growth and limit fatalities. Telecommuting, or working online or from home, would reduce the an infection danger from persons gathered in a person spot.

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa Editing by David Dolan and Louise Heavens)