BANGKOK >> Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has expanded a state of emergency throughout Japan from just Tokyo and other urban areas as the virus continues to spread.

Abe also announced the $ 930 cash law for each of Japan’s 120 million citizens.

He said the expanding state of emergency is aimed at reducing the movement of people and achieving as much as 80% social distance.

Abe declares a limited state of emergency on April 7 that covers only Tokyo and six other prefectures deemed at higher risk. He issued a request to stay at home in those areas, but later expanded it to the rest of the country.

Abe’s coronavirus responses have been criticized for being too slow and too vague. Several local leaders urged him to put the prefectures in the emergency, while others declared their own state of emergency, in bizarre moves to underscore their frustration with Abe.

Abe was seen as reluctant to take tougher action because of their economic impact.

Japan, which has one of the world’s oldest populations, has more than 9,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, including about 700 in an isolated cruise ship near Tokyo, with about 150 deaths.

In other news in the Asia-Pacific region:

– CHINA denies viruses from LAB: China denies allegations that coronavirus pandemics can come from a laboratory near the city of Wuhan where contagious samples have been stored. Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian quoted the World Health Organization and other unidentified medical experts as saying that there was no evidence that the transmission had started in the laboratory. “We still believe that this is a scientific issue and requires the professional evaluation of scientists and medical experts,” Zhao said in a daily briefing Thursday. China also strongly denied that it delayed announcing the virus outbreak in Wuhan and under-reported case numbers, exacerbating the impact on the United States and other countries. The virus is widely believed to come from bats and passed via another species of man to a wildlife and seafood market in Wuhan, although a firm determination has yet to be made. Allegations of a leak of the virus to the lab are being made in US media without direct evidence and President Donald Trump has promised to stop funding for the WHO, in part because of what he says is his pro-China bias.

– TOURISM CORRECTION ELECTIONS: South Korea’s liberal decision makes a strong victory in parliamentary elections with the highest number of people in nearly three decades. Social distance and other measures were in place at polling stations on Wednesday. Advance polls have indicated public approval for the government’s handling of the virus outbreak, including aggressive testing to identify and isolate infected individuals. South Korea confirmed 22 new cases, increasing the country’s count to 10,613 with 229 deaths.

– SPIKE INSPECTION IN SINGAPORE: Foreign workers in Singapore who live in crowded dormitories now account for half of the city-state virus outbreak following a new third-day infection. The number of infections jumped by 1,167 since Monday. While successfully managing its first wave of infections, Singapore neglects its vast population of foreign workers who live in dormitories that typically house up to 20 people sharing kitchens, bathrooms and other facilities. The 447 new coronavirus cases on Thursday rose from Singapore’s total to 3,699, with 10 deaths. The country has imposed a partial post closure until May 4 and makes it mandatory for people to wear masks outside their homes. Authorities say some citizens resisted, including one man who hit a police officer and another who hit a volunteer after being told to wear a mask. Authorities have set up a mobile app for the public to report such incidents.

– Australia supports that review: The Australian Foreign Ministry says it agrees with the United States that the World Health Organization needs review, but Australia continues to support the agency’s strong work in the Pacific. President Donald Trump has directed his administration to freeze WHO funding, claiming he did not deliver proper early reports on the coronavirus. Foreign Minister Marise Payne told Seven Network TV: “We share some concerns in the United States and I think there are areas of operation in WHO that absolutely need review.”

– Parliament could return NALMAL: Australia is planning a business-as-usual week in Parliament in May in an indication that the country is resistant to pandemics better than the government feared. Parliament’s schedule was dealt with in March by a proportional assembly that has met only two days since billions of dollars in emergency economic measures were passed. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he will discuss arranging for lawmakers to return for a “week of trial” in May. Obstacles include a lack of domestic flights and most states require interstate travelers to quarantine hotels for two weeks.

– PHILIPPINE HEALTH IN PROBLEM: A majority of Philippine senators have called for the resignation of Secretary of Health Francisco Duque III to say his leadership failure has resulted in a pandemic mismanagement. They say it endangers the lives of health workers and the Filipino people. President Rodrigo Duterte rejected senators’ calls but said he wants Duque to work harder. Duque said he will pressurize with the fight against the virus. The Philippines has the most infections in Southeast Asia with 5,660 cases, including 362 deaths.

– RESTRICTIONS EASED, MAYBE: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has begun on how New Zealand’s New Zealand could be closed starting next Wednesday. Elementary schools might reopen, but attendance would be voluntary. Some businesses might reopen, including drive-by and restaurant delivery. Retail stores would remain closed and large gatherings would still be banned. Lawmakers will decide Monday whether to continue the easing. New Zealand reported 15 new cases, a number that fell sharply.

– HONG KONG RAP JUST 1 CASE: Hong Kong reported just one most infected person on Thursday, the fifth consecutive day with a single-digit increase. Its tally stands at 1,017 with four deaths. The city has implemented strict social distance measures.