Japan informs embassies of merit for releasing treated Fukushima water to the ocean

The government attempted on Monday to convince embassy officials from nearly two dozen countries that a plan to release tritiated water from Fukushima’s No. 1 nuclear power plant in the ocean applies.

An information session was held at the Tokyo Ministry of Foreign Affairs to explain how to dispose of more than 1 million tons of water that was processed and stored in tanks in the crippled complex, as storage rooms quickly run out.

Both the release of water to the Pacific Ocean and evaporation are “workable methods” because there are precedents for them in and outside of Japan, although the former in particular could be “safely” carried out because it would be easier to monitor radiation exposure, the government said.

It is said that the health risks for humans are “considerably low”, since the discharge of water over a year would only be between 1 / 40,000 and 1 / 1,600 of the radiation to which humans are naturally exposed annually.

However, the relief could damage the local fishing and agricultural industry and increase the need for countermeasures, the government said at the press conference after the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry on methods to a subcommittee on the subject.

At the Fukushima factory, around 170 tons of water are contaminated every day when it is poured onto the rubble to cool the molten fuel or when it flows through as groundwater.

The contaminated water is cleaned using an advanced liquid processing system [ALPS], although the process does not remove tritium and small amounts of other radioactive materials remain.

The tanks used to store the treated water are expected to reach their capacity in summer 2022.

Local fishermen have spoken out against releasing the water into the ocean for fear that consumers will stop buying nearby seafood. Neighboring countries, including South Korea, which are currently banning seafood imports from the region, also expressed concern.

However, according to the Ministry of Industry, no representative of the embassy raised such concerns on Monday.

28 embassy representatives from 23 countries and regions took part in the briefing – Afghanistan, Belgium, Benin, Brazil, Great Britain, Cambodia, Canada, Cyprus, East Timor, France, Germany, Italy, Indonesia, Jordan, Lebanon, Moldova, Panama, Russia, South Korea , Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey and the European Union.