Japan is considering a 5G network charging system to subsidize the deployment of services in rural areas

The Department of Communications is considering introducing a system for charging Internet users to set up and maintain 5G fiber networks across the country, sources informed Tuesday.

As part of the plan, large cellular operators and other companies that offer fiber-optic Internet services are expected to charge a small monthly fee to their users.

With the funds raised, the ministry is considering providing subsidies to companies operating fiber optic lines in unprofitable areas such as mountain areas and remote islands.

The ministry plans to set up a panel of experts at the earliest this spring to begin discussions in the hope of introducing the planned fee system in the mid-2020s.

NTT East Corp. is currently surveying and NTT West Corp. a monthly fee of 2 yen from mobile phone and landline phone users to maintain their landline throughout Japan. Their networks are considered a universal service that operators must offer across the country.

The panel is likely to discuss the new fiber network charging system based on the existing fixed network charging program, the sources said.

While the transmission speed of the 5G networks will be up to 100 times faster than that of the current 4G networks, 5G networks require more base stations than 4G networks.

With this in mind, securing funding for building and maintaining 5G network infrastructure is a key challenge for building 5G networks across the country, including unprofitable areas.