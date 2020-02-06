Japan is delayed in launching a news collection satellite

Japan has scheduled Sunday as the new launch date for an H2A missile with a government satellite to collect optical information after the previous attempt to launch was canceled due to a breakdown during the countdown, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. said. on Thursday with.

The H2A rocket is scheduled to take off from Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture on Sunday morning. The launch, previously scheduled for January 28, has been postponed due to the discovery during preparations for a leak to be made in the missile’s pipeline supplying nitrogen.

Mitsubishi Heavy, who is responsible for the start, attributed the leak to the corrosion of the pipes and said that he had carried out the necessary repairs and inspections.

On board the missile is a satellite that is expected to take over one of seven other reconnaissance satellites that are believed to monitor, among other things, developments in North Korean missile sites.

Japan operates two types of reconnaissance satellites: optical satellites that take photos from the ground with a device similar to a digital camera, and radar satellites that can take pictures both in the evening and in bad weather conditions.

The government currently operates five radar and two optical satellites and plans to deploy a total of ten satellites in the future.