Japan is going into reverse on the green path

NEW YORKI – Modern living standards – interior lighting, affordable food, warmth in winter, internet connection – require energy. And every energy source has its disadvantages. It is easy to point out the disadvantages of a particular energy source and to request that it be blocked. However, if we don’t care about balancing costs and benefits, it is likely to get worse.

This becomes painfully clear in the case of Japan. In 2011, a nuclear power plant in Fukushima Prefecture was damaged by a massive tsunami and suffered several meltdowns. Radioactive contamination is still being treated and will be a significant drain on government resources in the coming decades. The accident also forced the evacuation of a large, densely populated area near the plant, which led to an internal evacuation crisis. This catastrophe, combined with the political scandal surrounding the mismanagement of old plants, forced the shutdown of almost all of the country’s nuclear power plants.

However, the total electricity consumption decreased only slightly. Where did Japan make the difference? Fossil fuels. These rose from 62 percent of Japanese electricity generation before the disaster to about 80 percent after the disaster.

Even worse, it looks like this will be the new normal for Japan at least for the next decade. A government urge for green energy and growing public concern about climate change have forced some coal-fired power plants to be phased out in favor of renewable sources. However, the country is still well on the way to adding more than 20 coal-fired power plants over the next five years. These plants are expected to emit as much carbon as all passenger cars in the United States.

Part of this problem is unique in Japan. The country has unusually high solar costs due to the high land costs and limited sunshine. In most countries, the switch to solar energy is faster.

However, the experience of Japan is still a warning story for other countries. Switching off nuclear energy is unlikely to lead to faster adoption of renewable energy. Many countries are already (or should be) trying to switch to sun and wind to replace fossil fuels as soon as possible. Instead, the nuclear failure will either lead to electricity shortages and a lower standard of living – which could cause anger for the population and a backlash against environmental policy – or a slower decline in coal and gas consumption. The latter is the most likely result.

The United States faces this very choice. As part of his Green New Deal climate protection plan, presidential candidate Bernie Sanders proposed not only to ban new nuclear power plants, but to close existing ones. If the expansion of fossil fuel use is also banned, customers in countries that use a lot of nuclear power will simply have to use less electricity. And not gradually.

As usual, residents with lower incomes are most affected. When the heaters and lights in Illinois, New Jersey and Pennsylvania go out, voters will be outraged. At this point, ambitious Green New Dealers are faced with a choice: they must allow a temporary switch to simple, convenient fossil fuel production and drive emissions up again, or they must try to convince citizens to do their best of the nation.

The much simpler solution is to never close nuclear power plants. Yes, nuclear power plants pose risks, but they can be managed. As long as no facilities are built in earthquake zones or on deep coasts that are threatened by a tsunami, natural disasters will be difficult to destroy a US nuclear power plant like Fukushima was. A freak tornado could do this, but a direct hurricane strike is likely to pose little danger, as plants can usually be safely shut down before a storm hits. A serious terrorist attack is also a threat, but officials know that this and the security measures are very strict. Dealing with nuclear waste is also a major and ongoing challenge.

Protection against all these threats and the safe disposal of nuclear waste are of course expensive. Without major technological advances, nuclear will not get cheaper anytime soon. Whether the leaders succeed in forbidding this or not, the construction of new nuclear power plants – the dream of many futurists and technologists – is unlikely. In the meantime, the waste problem means that a move from nuclear power plants will be desirable in the long run.

So nuclear power is not what saves us from climate change. This will be a solar task. Shutting down existing nuclear power plants in the next decade would be a mistake. Despite the risks, the world is not ready for an abrupt transition from nuclear energy. The removal of fossil fuels must be a top priority, and existing nuclear power plants will remain a very important gap until solar energy starts up.

Noah Smith is a Bloomberg columnist.