Japan is preparing charter plane to bring citizens back from virus-infected Wuhan

Japan may send a chartered plane to central China’s Wuhan on Tuesday to return citizens who want to return home after a fatal outbreak of a new coronavirus virus, a government official said Monday.

The government plans to fly the aircraft several times as early as possible from Narita Airport in Chiba Prefecture to Wuhan pending negotiations with the Chinese authorities.

The plane can also deliver relief supplies if it flies towards the capital of Hubei province when requested by China, the official said.

All Nippon Airways Co. announced last week that they would discontinue all flights between Wuhan, where the new virus was first identified, and Narita for the rest of January due to the outbreak of the new virus.

Direct flights usually connect Wuhan to around 50 cities around the world, including Tokyo and Osaka.

According to the Japanese government, about 710 Japanese were registered in the province on Friday. Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi announced on Monday to a parliamentary committee that around 560 Japanese live in the province in Tokyo.

Honda Motor Co. announced on Monday that 30 people – its employees and their families, who are now in Wuhan – will be boarding a government-chartered plane to send them home.

Wuhan is known for its flourishing automotive industry and is home to production facilities of the Japanese car manufacturers Nissan Motor Co. and Honda and the French Renault SA.

The retailer Aeon Co. and the semiconductor manufacturer Tokyo Electron Ltd. also decided to get their employees on the charter plane.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also announced on Monday a plan to identify pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus as a special infectious disease to enable urgent treatment of patients with public funds.

Wuhan’s 11 million residents are in a virtual block when the authorities try to stop the virus from spreading.

