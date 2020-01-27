Japan is preparing for stormy weather on the Pacific coast and heavy snowfall in the Kanto Koshin region

The Meteorological Agency warned Monday about stormy weather, strong winds and high waves on the Pacific coast of Eastern and Western Japan, which were expected until Tuesday due to the evolving low pressure.

Those in Okinawa and western Japan were warned of possible lightning strikes, tornadoes and violent gusts of wind. In the mountainous regions of the Kanto-Koshin region, traffic can be disrupted by heavy snow.

According to the weather agency, a rapidly growing gravure system in the East China Sea has advanced to the northeast, and a separate gravure system is to be built off the coast of the Kii Peninsula on Tuesday morning.

As the hot, humid weather front moves up from the south, rough weather was expected in Okinawa in late Monday afternoon and in Western Japan until Tuesday.

A maximum of 30 centimeters of snow is forecast in the Koshin region in the 24 hours to 6 am on Tuesday, and 20 centimeters in the north of Kantos, including the Tokyo Tama area and the Chichibu area of ​​the Saitama prefecture. If the temperature drops below expected, snowfall could be seen in Tokyo’s 23 boroughs, the agency said.