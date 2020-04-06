Japan is preparing to declare a state of emergency in the COVID-19 fight

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said he will declare a state of emergency for Tokyo and six other prefectures as early as Tuesday to strengthen measures to combat coronavirus, but that there will be no difficult blockages.

Abe also told reporters that his government will launch a 108 trillion yen ($ 1.4 trillion USD) stimulus package – the largest ever in Japan – to help tackle the economic impact of the pandemic, including cash payments to needy families and financial support to protect businesses and jobs.

Abe said experts from a task force commissioned by the government invited him to prepare to declare a state of emergency, with the COVID-19 epidemic rapidly expanding in major cities, including Tokyo, and in hospitals and medical personnel. overloaded with patients. He said the state of emergency will cover Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka and four other hard-hit prefectures, and will run for about a month.

The national broadcaster NHK has identified other prefectures such as Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba and Hyogo.

The measures should include a residence request for residents, but there will be no penalty for objectors. Public transport, banks, groceries and other essential services will continue to function.

Abe said that the state of emergency intends to further strengthen the social distance between people to slow the spread of the epidemic and maintain as many social and economic activities as possible.

“But we have to ask everyone to step up cooperation,” he said.

Tokyo “already critical”: health official

The government enacted a special law in March that paved the way for Abe to declare a state of emergency. The law, however, is divisive because it could limit civil rights.

Abe said he will hold a press conference on Tuesday to further explain the state of emergency.

The economic package – which amounts to around 20% of Japan’s GDP, the world’s third largest economy – will pay 300,000 yen ($ 3,890 Cdn) to each family with severe income loss from the outbreak and will include 26 trillion yen ($ 337 billion Cdn) to address delays in taxes and social assistance payments, Abe said.

“It’s to protect people’s health and their lives,” he said.

A man with a protective mask walks Monday in an empty restaurant street in Tokyo. The city governor warned of a potential “infection blast” unless more restrictive distance and blockade measures are taken. (Eugene Hoshiko / The Associated Press)

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said the city will begin moving patients with mild or mild symptoms from hospitals to hotels and other accommodations to make room for an influx of patients with severe symptoms.

Koike has raised alarms about the acceleration of the outbreak in the Japanese capital since late March, warning of an “infection explosion” and saying that the only way to avoid a complete blockade of the city is to follow guidelines such as social distancing.

Haruo Ozaki, head of the Tokyo Medical Association, said that the situation in Tokyo “is already critical”. He said Tokyo infections are on the verge of being out of control due to the lack of restraint by residents.

Japan has kept the number of coronavirus cases relatively low by carefully observing the clusters and keeping them under control rather than conducting mass tests, but this strategy has become increasingly difficult due to a sharp increase in unconnectable cases.

The Japanese Ministry of Health has confirmed 3,654 cases, including 84 deaths, as well as 712 infections and 11 deaths on a cruise ship quarantined in the port of Yokohama near Tokyo earlier this year.