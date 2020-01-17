Japan is shrinking its budget surpluses as it struggles with the mountain of debt

Japan has kept its primary budget adjustment schedule unchanged on Friday, but is expecting a much smaller surplus than previously thought if a budget surplus is achieved, underscoring the government’s struggle to curb massive public debt.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government has maintained its forecast of a budget surplus by 2027, but anticipates that economic growth and tax revenue forecasts will deteriorate due to a downward correction since the previous forecasts in July.

In its biennial budget and economic forecasts, the government now expects the primary budget to rise to a surplus of only ¥ 300 billion ($ 2.73 billion) in April 2027, excluding new bond and debt service sales. The projection showed one 1.6 trillion yen surplus.

Recent calculations underscore the challenge for the third largest economy in the world to repair its troubled finances as the cost of supplying the rapidly graying population continues to rise.

Japan has the largest debt burden in the industrial world, more than double its 551 trillion yen economy, and policymakers have tried to keep this debt within bounds as they spend more on social security and public works.

Abe put more emphasis on growth to maintain a fragile economic recovery than tax reforms.

In its July estimate, the government expected the primary budget balance to fall to a 0.2 percent surplus of gross domestic product in the 2027 fiscal year, but is now forecasting a surplus of less than 0.1 percent.

Abe’s cabinet is expected to present a draft bill of 102 trillion yen for Parliament for the next fiscal year, which is due to start in April after Parliament’s approval of a 13 trillion yen budget package to sustain growth has been obtained receive.

The government maintains its optimistic forecast that real gross domestic product growth for the next fiscal year will be 1.4 percent, almost three times the 0.5 percent growth in private sector economists.

This growth forecast was raised last month based on an improvement in domestic demand due to stronger corporate investment and a growth spurt from public spending from the fiscal package.

In the government’s most optimistic scenario, the government expects real GDP growth to decline to 0.8 percent in 2021, after a forecast of 1.3 percent real GDP growth published last July.