Japan is testing new low-altitude flights to and from Haneda Airport in Tokyo

The planes flew low-altitude routes on Sunday, which are imported into and out of Haneda Airport via central Tokyo, the Ministry of Transport said.

The flights took place from around 4:20 p.m. by 6:00 p.m. to test the conditions of the new routes, which are scheduled to be open for arrivals and departures at Haneda Airport on March 29.

Further test flights are planned for around six days by March 11.

The addition will increase the annual number of international flights to and from Haneda Airport from currently up to 60,000 to 99,000.

The new routes run across areas such as Shinagawa and Shibuya. Some residents reject the new routes because they fear noise and parts that fall off the plane during the flight.

“I felt enormous pressure from the plane flying at low altitudes. I won’t get used to it, ”said Kiwami Omura, head of a group of residents who spoke out against the use of the new routes, about the test flights on Sunday.