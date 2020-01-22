Japan is the sleeper in the competition for the influence of Southeast Asia

It is difficult to assess the importance of Southeast Asia for Asia and the world as a whole.

A region that was once considered a backwater for countries that had to evade the legacy of colonialism, which is known for its distraction rather than its dynamism, is now viewed from a completely different perspective. It is the geographic hub of the Indian and Pacific Oceans, the very heart of every Indo-Pacific concept. It spans the highways of the ocean, which trade the region – trillions of dollars a year and over 90 percent of Northeast Asian energy.

In 2017, the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations accounted for 7 percent of global exports, making it the fourth largest export region in the world. There are 650 million people living in these countries with GDP of nearly $ 3 trillion. This year, around 350 million people will live in the middle class, and $ 300 billion of disposable income is available.

This growing importance has created an acute sensibility for the views of Southeast Asian politicians and the public, and there is no better understanding of their thinking than the annual survey report on the state of Southeast Asia, the 2020 edition of which was published last week by ASEAN Studies Center at ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institutes in Singapore. In a world that is increasingly being used by US-Chinese competition, this assessment gives rise to hope that Japan will play an increasingly important role.

The conclusion of this year’s survey is that ASEAN is very divided on the competition between Washington and Beijing. A majority of respondents (53.6 percent) would choose the United States if they were forced to choose between the two countries. However, the majority of respondents in seven ASEAN member countries – Laos, Brunei, Myanmar, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand and Indonesia – would choose China. This leaves large majorities in Vietnam, the Philippines, and Singapore that prefer the United States.

A majority (52.2 percent) described China as the most influential political and strategic player in the region, almost twice as much as the United States (26.7 percent), and an increase of 45 percent in the last survey. Almost 80 percent believe that China is the most influential economic power, an increase of 73 percent in the poll last year. Only 8 percent of the respondents chose the United States as the leading economic power, no change from the last assessment.

However, China’s growing influence has not been well received. Almost 72 percent of respondents were “concerned about the growing regional influence”, and among those who believe that China is the main strategic player, this number increases to 85.4 percent. Over 60 percent have “little” or “no confidence” that China will contribute to global peace, security, prosperity, or governance, an increase of 52 percent in the 2019 report.

There are several reasons for the growing concern, but more than 53 percent said that China’s military and economic power “could be used to threaten my country’s interests and sovereignty”. A smaller but still significant number (38.2 percent) sees China as such “A revisionist power and intends to transform Southeast Asia into its sphere of influence.” Southeast Asians do not appear to see China’s rise and influence as a given; it causes considerable friction and aggravation.

This may be an opening for the United States, but most of the survey results offer Washington little relief. Over 47 percent of respondents have “little” or “no confidence” in the United States as a strategic partner and provider of regional security. This is an alarming increase from the 34.6 percent who had such thoughts a year ago. (Only 30.3 percent had “some confidence”, the rest had no comment.) This thinking is also reflected in the finding that even among those who believe that the United States is the most influential player in the region, only something more than half (52.7) percent) “Welcome Washington to the region.”

Much of the blame lies with the current U.S. government, with 60.3 percent suggesting that the decline in reliability in the U.S. can be reversed by a change in U.S. leadership. In other words, the growing Chinese influence in Southeast Asia could be as much a result of US action (or inaction) as anything that Beijing does.

Japan is a beneficiary of the US film. When asked who they would consider their country’s preferred strategic partner in the event of a decline in the United States, the largest number (31.7 percent) chose Japan. The European Union ranked second (20.5 percent), closely followed by China (20.3 percent).

More importantly, 61.2 percent of those polled were “confident” or “very confident” that Japan would do the right thing when it comes to providing global public goods. The main reason for this trust (51 percent) is the belief that “Japan is a responsible stakeholder who respects and is committed to international law.” The Abe administration’s insistence on the value of a rules-based order, the core of its free movement and Open The Indo-Pacific vision has arrived.

Japan’s high rating is the result of more than one message that is repeated regularly. Japan is far more represented in the region than it is recognized. A recent survey of regional infrastructure projects found that the total number of projects based in Japan was almost 1.5 times higher than that in China, namely $ 367 to $ 255 billion. Earlier this month, Secretary of State Toshimitsu Motegi completed his inaugural visit to the region repeating Tokyo’s intention to mobilize another $ 3 billion between 2020 and 2022, almost half of which would come from the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

The predominant narrative, however, is about a Chinese business juggler. This is a bug in strategic messaging and needs to be fixed.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has received considerable attention for his attention to Southeast Asia. During his first year in office, he visited all ten ASEAN member states and ended this year with a commemorative summit with ASEAN leaders in December 2013. He expanded security cooperation by contributing to capacity building at regional navies and coast guards, as well as revising public sector regulations Development aid to enable the use of these funds for this purpose.

In 2018, Japan launched an annual deployment of the maritime self-defense force in Indo-Southeast Asia, a two-month deployment of a helicopter carrier along with destroyers and a submarine.

In fact, Japan has been involved in the region for decades, first in the 1970s to overcome the brutal legacy of the Pacific War, and then in the 80s and 90s to reduce the costs of its international manufacturing companies. Although this was successful, there were complaints about a high-level approach that prevented technology transfer and imposed a glass ceiling on local employees. This reflected the belief that Southeast Asia would be led by Japan, a belief that was undermined by the rise of China, the development of Southeast Asia and Japan’s economic difficulties.

If Japan wants to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the results of the new ISEAS survey, it must change its thinking and include Southeast Asia as a real partner in building a new Asian order.

Brad Glosserman is deputy director and visiting professor at Tama University’s Center for Rule-Making Strategies and senior adviser (non-resident) at the Pacific Forum. He is the author of “Peak Japan: The end of great ambitions”.

