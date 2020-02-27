japan-judo-federation-discusses-olympic-group-options

The All Japan Judo Federation held a assembly of its strengthening committee Thursday to explore selections for its group for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The host country is predicted to decide on a 12-member crew together with reigning men’s 73-kg Olympic winner Shohei Ono and back again-to-back women’s 52-kg world champion Uta Abe.

The federation has instituted a 3-phase variety system for Olympic group associates, and this second phase will involve a evaluate of potent global competitors’ records.

The committee designs to pick judoka who have been judged by a lot more than two-thirds of the attendees at Thursday’s assembly as obtaining outclassed their rivals by a massive margin.

In addition to Ono and Abe, Hisayoshi Harasawa in the men’s over-100-kg division and Chizuru Arai in the women’s 70-kg are among the judoka who seem to be poised for Olympic workforce range at this phase.

Nineteen-calendar year-old Akira Sone grew to become Japan’s initially judoka to qualify for the game titles through the initial phase of the assortment course of action last November right after she gained the women’s in excess of-78-kg championship at the Grand Slam Osaka.

Reigning world winner Joshiro Maruyama and 2017 earth champion Hifumi Abe, older brother of Uta, keep on being in a two-gentleman race for choice in the men’s 66-kg course.

The berth seems most likely to be made the decision at the All-Japan Body weight Course Championships, which will be held April 4-five in Fukuoka.