japan-judo-federation-names-bulk-of-olympic-group

The All Japan Judo Federation held a assembly of its strengthening committee Thursday to examine alternatives for its staff for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The host country is expected to choose a 12-member team such as reigning men’s 73-kg Olympic champion Shohei Ono and back again-to-again women’s 52-kg entire world champion Uta Abe.

The federation has instituted a 3-phase collection method for Olympic staff users, and this next stage includes a review of strong worldwide competitors’ data.

The committee strategies to decide judoka who have been judged by far more than two-thirds of the attendees at Thursday’s meeting as having outclassed their rivals by a significant margin.

In addition to Ono and Abe, Hisayoshi Harasawa in the men’s around-100-kg division and Chizuru Arai in the women’s 70-kg are among the judoka who seem to be poised for Olympic group variety at this stage.

Nineteen-12 months-outdated Akira Sone turned Japan’s initial judoka to qualify for the games by the initial phase of the choice course of action previous November right after she won the women’s around-78-kg championship at the Grand Slam Osaka.

Reigning planet champion Joshiro Maruyama and 2017 world winner Hifumi Abe, older brother of Uta, remain in a two-man race for assortment in the men’s 66-kg class.

The berth appears to be like likely to be made a decision at the All-Japan Body weight Class Championships, which will be held April four-five in Fukuoka.