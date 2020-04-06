Japan launches $ 1 trillion coronavirus stimulus package while Abe announces emergency

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Stimulates the Largest Yen of $ 108 Trillion [$ 98.9 Billion] to Relieve Coronavirus-Stricken Economies in the Emergency of Six Economic Hubs, Including Tokyo We announced a measure.

According to Abe, the package includes about 6 trillion yen in cash distributions for virus-attacked households and small businesses, representing about 20% of the country’s economic output, or about 26 trillion yen. Tax and social services costs can be deferred.

The Prime Minister said he would officially declare an emergency on Tuesday in Tokyo, three neighboring prefectures, Osaka, Hyogo and Fukuoka. He said details of the stimulus package and additional budget to finance it will be announced on Tuesday.

According to government documents obtained by Bloomberg, the first phase of the package is to stop unemployment and bankruptcy, and the second aid after the virus has been contained aims to support a V-shaped economic recovery is.

“Before Abe’s address, ruling party chief Fumio Kishida said earlier Monday that” the details of the measures and the figures involved are being discussed to the last minute. “

Economists predict Japan’s severe recession, export markets are paralyzed, the Summer Olympics have been postponed, and the country’s capital faces the prospect of stronger home demand.

According to documents, Japan will distribute 300,000 yen to low-income households who have lost their salaries due to the virus. Households with children also receive assistance.

For companies, this measure provides greater subsidies to companies that keep workers on pay. Companies affected by the virus can postpone their income and local tax payments for one year. Some small businesses will see property taxes reduced to zero.

At present, the number of jobs in Japan is stagnant. The country’s unemployment rate was held at 2.4% in February, but there was a sharp drop in the ratio of valid positions to the lowest level in three years. More recent developments show that emergency financing is rapidly spreading through government programs for those who are unemployed or face wage cuts.

This document indicates that the government is planning a second phase of the response after the virus itself has spread. These measures are less common, but include steps to increase consumer spending and tourism, and subsidies to the local economy.

The stimulus also includes a plan to secure enough Avigan anti-influenza drugs for two million people this year, the document said.

