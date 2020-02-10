Japan launches optical spy satellites to keep an eye on North Korea

Japan has launched a new spy satellite to help the government take pictures of North Korean missile sites.

The spy satellite was launched into orbit by an H-IIA rocket launched from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture on Sunday at 10:34 am. The satellite came into orbit about 20 minutes later.

The satellite, the development of which cost 34.3 billion yen, is equipped with a super telephoto digital camera.

The missile was launched by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

The launch, which cost 11 billion yen, was previously scheduled for January 28, but was delayed by a leaky nitrogen pipe.

The spy satellite will take over one of seven other reconnaissance satellites, which are believed to monitor North Korean missiles and other developments.

Japan operates two types of reconnaissance satellites – optical satellites that take pictures with a device that resembles digital cameras and radar satellites that can take pictures in both darkness and bad weather conditions.

The government currently has five radar and two optical satellites in operation and plans to increase the number to 10.

The successful start, the 35th in a row, increased the success rate of the H-IIA to 97.5 percent. If the H-IIB variant is included, it was the 45th successful start in a row.

“We will maximize the use of the satellite and do our best to ensure the security and crisis management of our country,” said Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in a statement.

