[japan-manufacturers-continue-to-be-pessimistic-as-coronavirus-fears-expand]



FILE Photo: An industrial port is pictured in Tokyo, Japan, May 23, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

February 17, 2020

By Tetsushi Kajimoto

TOKYO (Reuters) – Anxieties about the spread of the coronavirus and its hit to the worldwide economy held Japanese manufacturers’ mood gloomy in February, a Reuters poll observed, even as firms shook off preceding problems about the effects of the Sino-U.S. trade war.

The month to month poll, which tracks the Lender of Japan’s crucial tankan quarterly study, uncovered enterprise self esteem throughout the sectors remained weak over the subsequent a few months, as the coronavirus extra to uncertainty around the worldwide outlook and the October countrywide sales tax hike.

The flu-like virus has killed far more than one,700 men and women in China, and it has by now taken a toll on China’s economic system – Japan’s major trading companion – hampering offer chains for car or truck producers to smartphone makers and causing the range of Chinese purchasers to plunge in Japan.

It has also highlighted the vulnerability of the Japanese overall economy to exterior shocks just as worries have rather eased more than the Sino-U.S. trade war and Britain’s exit from the European Union.

On top of exterior woes, a income tax hike in Oct dealt a blow to the consumer sector, which can make up the bulk of Japan’s economic activity, dashing hopes that strong domestic demand from customers would offset weak exports.

“Just as the domestic economy’s slump adhering to the revenue tax hike is turning out to be apparent, the coronavirus spread has built China-bound exports totally unclear,” a manager of a chemicals company wrote in the Reuters poll of 502 big- and mid-sized businesses, in which 245 companies replied on affliction of anonymity.

The Reuters Tankan sentiment index for manufacturers stood at minus 5 in February, up a tad from minus six in the previous thirty day period. On the other hand, elements industries this sort of as chemical compounds, metal, paper and pulp place a drag on the in general sentiment index.

The index has remained in detrimental territory – this means pessimism outweighs optimism – for seven straight months.

The service-sector index inched up to in addition 15 from moreover 14 in January, but sentiment among retailers, facts and communications weighed on overall business self-assurance, according to the study executed Jan. 30-Feb. 12.

Each manufacturers’ and non-manufacturers’ indexes are expected to remain unchanged in May perhaps.

The BOJ’s December tankan confirmed major manufacturers’ mood hit a near seven-12 months minimal in the fourth quarter as the trade war between the world’s two biggest economies lingered.

The world’s third-largest economic system shrank at the swiftest pace in 6 years in the December quarter as domestic demand took a strike from the gross sales tax hike, underscoring the fragile character of an economic system teetering on the brink of a economic downturn.

The Reuters Tankan indexes are calculated by subtracting the share of pessimistic respondents from optimistic ones.

(Editing by Sam Holmes and Himani Sarkar)