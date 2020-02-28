[japan-minister-flying-to-lebanon-to-make-circumstance-for-ghosn’s-return]

Pedestrians move by a television display screen demonstrating a information programme showcasing previous Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn in Tokyo January eight, 2019. — AFP pic

TOKYO, Feb 28 — Japan’s vice minister of justice is travelling to Lebanon this weekend to try out to make the circumstance that fugitive ex-Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn really should stand demo in Japan.

Hiroyuki Yoshiie will leave Tokyo on Saturday and meet with Lebanese justice minister Albert Serhan on Monday, Japan’s justice ministry reported.

The former chief of the Renault-Nissan automaking alliance manufactured a sensational yr-close escape from Japan, where by he faces trial for money crimes. He denies the costs.

Ghosn said he fled to his childhood household of Lebanon to very clear his identify. Lebanon does not have an extradition treaty with Japan.

Ghosn returned to Twitter late on Thursday for the initially time in much more than a thirty day period, soliciting signatures for a petition for the launch of fellow previous-Nissan government Greg Kelly, who was arrested at the exact same time. — Reuters