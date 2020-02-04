Japan names ambassadors in Bolivia, Cyprus, East Timor, Iceland and UNESCO

The government appointed new ambassadors to Bolivia, Cyprus, East Timor, Iceland and UNESCO with effect from Wednesday.

Osamu Hokida, 63, becomes Bolivia’s chief envoy after serving as Consul General in Leon, Mexico for just over two years. His previous posts included the consular office of the State Department and the embassy in Spain.

Izumi Seki, 62, becomes Ambassador to Cyprus after serving as Consul General in Hagatna, the capital of Guam’s U.S. territory. She has also worked at embassies in the United States and Lithuania.

The 61-year-old Masami Kinefuchi becomes an ambassador in East Timor. Previously, he was consul general in Nashville, Tennessee and at embassies in Australia, Egypt and Pakistan.

Hitoshi Ozawa, 60, will serve as Iceland’s Chief Envoy after serving as Director General of the State Department’s Intelligence and Analysis Service. His previous contributions included embassies in the UK, Canada, the Philippines, Vietnam and Russia.

Atsuyuki Oike, 59, becomes head of Japan’s permanent delegation to the Paris-based Organization for Education, Science and Culture of the United States. Previously, he served in the Cabinet Secretariat and in embassies in China, South Korea, and the United States.