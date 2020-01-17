Japan officially enters geology books with “Chibanian Age”

An international group of geologists officially chose “Chibanian” as the name for a geological age between 770,000 and 126,000 years ago.

The term means “Chiba age” and is derived from a geological stratum that was discovered in Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture. The name was adopted at a board meeting of the International Union of Geological Sciences in Busan, South Korea.

The Chiba layer is located on a cliff along the Yoro River in Ichihara, a city on the Boso Peninsula. Minerals in good condition clearly show in the layer that the last known reversal of the earth’s magnetic fields – the switching of the north and south magnetic poles – took place 770,000 years ago.

According to the Ichihara city government, scientists have identified 117 different geological eras in Earth’s 4.6 billion year history. The Chiban era defines the boundaries of the second youngest of the four Pleistocene eras. Most of these borders are set in Europe.

A team of researchers from Ibaraki University and the National Institute for Polar Research submitted in June 2017 to register the layer name with the IUGS. The submission then triggered several screening procedures and knocked out two locations in southern Italy to which the name wanted to apply the period.

The team’s offer to register also contradicted a group in Japan who claimed that the team had used fictitious data, resulting in an interruption in the advisory process. However, the screening continued later after the team’s case was classified as scientifically sound.