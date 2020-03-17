Japan Olympic Committee deputy head has coronavirus

The head of Japan soccer, who is also the vice-chairman of the Japan Olympic Committee, has tested good for the coronavirus and apologized for quite possibly infecting other people.

“I have slight fever and pneumonia … but usually I am accomplishing fantastic,” Kozo Tashima reported in a assertion released by the Japan Football Association on Tuesday.

Tashima frequented Britain, the Netherlands and United States on football company from Feb. 28-March 8. He received himself analyzed just after studying on Saturday that Serbian soccer association president Slavisa Kokeza, whom he said he was seated close to at the UEFA normal conference in Amsterdam, was infected with COVID-19. Swiss soccer president Dominique Blanc, who also analyzed beneficial on Saturday, was also there.

Tashima apologized to Japan Soccer Association officers, personnel, and journalists whom he has had get in touch with with at conferences and conferences for the past 7 days with out realizing he was contaminated.

“By dealing with squarely with the sickness, I hope to lead to removing prejudice in opposition to the new coronavirus,” he mentioned. “I will co-operate in various investigation for the disease, and I will be again.”

The 62-12 months-previous Tashima very first frequented Belfast, Eire, to attend an annual meeting of the Worldwide Football Association Board. He experienced a presentation at the UEFA assembly in Amsterdam on March 2, went to the U.S. for women’s soccer functions, and arrived back again in Tokyo on March 8. He went to his workplace quite a few periods past 7 days to get ready for a board meeting.

“In Amsterdam and elsewhere in Europe in early March, there was not as substantially nervousness more than the coronavirus as now, and every person was hugging, shaking fingers and exchanging kisses,” he mentioned in the statement.

He said he disclosed his an infection because he experienced to inform men and women he had make contact with with, and that he failed to want to lead to problems to his neighbours. This kind of revelation is unusual in a place where prejudice versus infectious diseases are sturdy, and individuals and their families most normally keep on being nameless to keep away from harassment.

“At a time when quite a few men and women close to the environment contracted the virus and are preventing the ailment, I have resolved to firmly experience this,” Tashima mentioned.

For most individuals the virus causes only mild or moderate signs, these types of as fever and cough. But for some, primarily older older people and these with present wellbeing problems, it can cause much more severe sickness, which include pneumonia.

The huge bulk of people who are infected recuperate from the new virus. In accordance to the Entire world Wellness Firm, people with mild sickness recover in about two weeks, while those people with far more extreme disease might consider a few to six months to get well.