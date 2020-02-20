[Japan organization lands large Sri Lanka airport deal]

COLOMBO, Feb 20 — A Japanese firm was decided on by Colombo today to establish a new US$570 million (RM2.3 billion) terminal for Sri Lanka’s major airport, as Tokyo re-emerges as a crucial infrastructure backer amid a raft of Chinese assignments.

The cupboard introduced the Taisei Corporation was picked to produce the Japanese-funded undertaking, with the new terminal predicted to double capacity at Bandaranaike Global airport to all around 20 million travellers a year.

The conclusion follows the funding of Colombo’s planned US$one.5-billion mild rail method final year by Japan’s overseas improvement agency — the greatest solitary international expenditure in the island nation.

Throughout the presidency of Mahinda Rajapaksa, who was not long ago appointed primary minister, Sri Lanka secured pretty much US$seven billion in financial loans from China, dislodging Japan as the island’s key infrastructure funder.

But a 2nd international airport funded and developed by China in Sri Lanka’s south is a white elephant, with no airline employing it for scheduled flights.

Not able to company its loans, Colombo leased a Chinese-constructed deep-sea port at Hambantota to a Beijing enterprise for US$one.12 billion in 2017. — AFP