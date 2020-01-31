Japan panel finds Fukushima nuclear power plant water delivery to sea is the best option

On Friday, a Japanese government panel accepted roughly a draft proposal for releasing large quantities of radioactive water into the sea that is now being stored at the tsunami-destroyed nuclear power plant in Fukushima.

The draft proposal from the Ministry of Economy and Industry said that gradually bringing the water into the sea was the safer, more feasible method, although evaporation was also a proven method. The proposal will be submitted to the government for further discussion in the coming weeks to decide when and how the water should be released.

Nearly nine years after the 2011 meltdowns of three reactor cores in the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Plant, it was a small step toward deciding what to do with the water and following expert recommendations.

It is intended to solve a growing problem for the plant operator who is stuck between limited water storage space and an imminent impact from the public and possibly neighboring countries.

A Japanese government panel on Friday said that releasing the sea in massive amounts of radioactive water now stored at the tsunami-destroyed nuclear power plant was the safer, more viable method. (Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty Images)

Fishermen and residents fear potential health effects due to the release of radioactive water and damage to the image of the region and the fishing and agricultural industry.

The water has been treated and the operator of the installation, Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) says that all 62 radioactive elements it contains can be removed to levels that are not harmful to humans except tritium. Experts say that there is no established method for completely separating tritium from water, but it is not a problem in small quantities. Government officials also say that tritium is routinely released from existing nuclear power plants around the world.

In Friday’s proposal, the ministry said that the controlled release to the sea is superior because the travel route is predictable and easier to sample and control. However, the method can have a huge impact on the still-struggling fishing industry of Fukushima.

The report acknowledges that the release of water would be harmful to industries that, despite careful security controls, are still reluctant for consumers. It promised to strengthen the monitoring of tritium levels and food safety controls to address safety concerns.

In 2011, three of the core nuclei of Fukushima Dai-ichi were melted after a tsunami. (Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty Images)

TEPCO is currently storing approximately 1.8 million tonnes of radioactive water and has only room for a maximum of 1.37 million tonnes, or until the summer of 2022. The water – leakage of cooling water from damaged reactors mixed with contaminated groundwater – has occurred since the accident accumulated.

The report excluded long-term storage outside the factory – a method that is favored by many Fukushima residents. It mentioned difficulties in getting permission from landowners and transportation challenges, as well as the risk of corrosion leakage, a tsunami or other disasters and accidents.