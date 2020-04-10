Japan pays its companies to leave China and leaves production as part of Coronavirus stimulus packages

As part of the economic stimulus package, Japan has allocated $ 2.2 billion to help its producers produce products outside China.

According to Bloomberg, Japan wants to fund its companies to relocate manufacturing plants outside of China, as disruptions caused by the outbreak of the virus have led to a revision in supply chains between major trading partners.

As part of the economic stimulus package, Japan has allocated $ 2.2 billion to help its producers produce products outside China. Of this amount, 220 billion yen ($ 2 billion) for companies that return production to Japan and 23.5 billion yen for those seeking to transfer production to other countries.

China is Japan’s largest trading partner under normal circumstances, but imports from China fell by almost half in February due to the virus and the supply chain.

Shinichi Seki, an economist at the Japan Research Institute, predicted that things would change in the coming days because there was already new talk of Japanese companies lowering their confidence in China as a production base. “Having this budget in the budget will definitely motivate you,” he told Bloomberg.

Companies such as automakers, which are manufactured for the Chinese domestic market, are likely to remain, he said.

For next month’s investment, the Japanese government discussed the need to produce high value-added products in Japan and to produce a variety of other goods in Southeast Asia.

More than 37% of the 2,600 companies surveyed in Tokyo Shoko Research Ltd. In February, they also said they were diversified in the wake of the Corno Virus crisis in areas other than China.

However, this policy could undermine the recently reformed relations and affect Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s many years of efforts to restore relations with China.

Chinese President Xi Jinping was scheduled to pay a state visit to Japan earlier this month. But what will be the first visit of its kind in a decade has been postponed a month since the virus was released, and no new date has been set.

