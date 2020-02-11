Japan plans to send the fifth coronavirus evacuation flight to China

The government plans to send a fifth charter flight to Hubei province in China earlier this week to evacuate its nationals and family members from the center of the coronavirus outbreak, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Monday.

“With the fifth flight, we will initially call it a day for our operations to bring Japanese back on chartered planes,” Motegi told reporters, urging citizens to return home so as not to miss the flight.

The operations brought back a total of 763 Japanese citizens and their families between January 28 and Friday, and sent four charter flights to Hubei’s Wuhan.

There are still several dozen people in Hubei who want to return to Japan, including government officials to assist Japanese nationals in returning home.

The government initially considered moving Japanese nationals to airports outside of Hubei, where regular flights are still available. With a decline in such scheduled flights, however, she decided to send the fifth charter flight.

At a meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the government would develop immediate measures this week to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“We will develop and implement as many measures as possible using the budget reserves,” said Abe.

These measures are expected to include the development of user-friendly test kits and support for small businesses mainly active in the tourism sector.