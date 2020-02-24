[japan-plays-down-criticism-of-coronavirus-cruise-ship-handling]



FILE Photo: A passenger seems to be on from the coronavirus-hit cruise ship Diamond Princess at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

February 24, 2020

By Rocky Swift

TOKYO (Reuters) – A panel of Japanese medical authorities on Monday sought to participate in down deepening criticism of the government’s handling of a coronavirus outbreak on a cruise ship though acknowledging blunders have been built.

Confirmed scenarios on the British-registered Diamond Princess have arrived at 691 with 3 fatalities given that the ship docked at Yokohama port on Feb. 3.

The United States, Canada, Australia, and other nations evacuated their citizens from the ship prior to the conclude of a two-week quarantine interval and are now imposing new quarantine or journey limits on people travellers.

Since the ship’s quarantine finished on Feb. 19, passengers who have disembarked, most of them Japanese but together with some foreigners, have been requested to stay at property and stay away from public transport.

A single Japanese passenger has a confirmed an infection, although new conditions have sprung up among the returned Australians, Britons, and People in america.

“We could have accomplished superior, but which is typical sense,” Shigeru Omi, president of the Japan Neighborhood Healthcare Group, and a govt adviser on the crisis, claimed at a press briefing.

“No operation is great.”

But that somewhat forgiving evaluation is in contrast to rising criticism of how Japan handled the quarantine, just months ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The United States Centers for Disorder Management and Prevention (CDC) stated the quarantine had not been adequate to halt contagion.

Some critics have explained that by attempting a quarantine on the ship, Japanese officials effectively turned the boat into a floating incubator for the coronavirus.

Wellness Minister Katsunobu Kato will announce on Tuesday new actions to assist incorporate smaller outbreaks throughout Japan, domestic broadcaster NHK claimed. On Saturday, he apologized for allowing for an infected female to leave the Diamond Princess.

The experts assembled on Monday, at a information convention for foreign media, did not acknowledge assertions that the ship quarantine experienced been a failure.

They pointed to preliminary info exhibiting that scenarios amid Diamond Princess travellers appeared to peak on Feb. seven prior to tailing off, evidence they contend was evidence that the isolation tactic labored.

Instances amongst the crew ongoing to expand, nonetheless.

Evaluation of what authorities could have finished greater would have to wait around until finally the crisis has subsided, Omi reported.

“We are in the middle of a combat now,” he explained.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift Modifying by Robert Birsel)