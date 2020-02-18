[japan-pop-team-arashi-cancels-live-performance-in-beijing-above-coronavirus-pitfalls]

Well-known boy band Arashi is contacting off a concert scheduled for this spring in Beijing due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus, their agent has explained.

“Members of Arashi experienced been hunting ahead to observing neighborhood enthusiasts, but we arrived at this conclusion after producing a tricky final decision,” Johnny & Associates Inc. mentioned in a assertion posted Monday on its internet site.

The concert was to be held at China’s Countrywide Stadium, also identified as the “Bird’s Nest,” intended for use in the 2008 Summertime Olympics and Paralympics, in accordance to the statement.

The team, which is also well-liked in China, was selected by Japan’s government to serve in 2020 as a goodwill ambassador to advertise cultural and sporting activities exchanges with China.

Just one of the several male idol teams promoted by the huge amusement agency, Arashi’s 5 associates — leader Satoshi Ono, Sho Sakurai, Masaki Aiba, Kazunari Ninomiya and Jun Matsumoto — have been lively as a group and independently in music, videos, Tv set dramas, assortment shows and commercials considering that building their debut in 1999.

The team introduced previous year that it would suspend its actions at the end of this calendar year.