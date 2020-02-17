[japan-pop-team-arashi-cancels-live-performance-in-beijing-in-excess-of-coronavirus]

Popular boy band Arashi is contacting off a live performance scheduled for this spring in Beijing thanks to the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus, their agent explained.

“Members of Arashi experienced been on the lookout forward to looking at community lovers, but we achieved this conclusion just after generating a complicated choice,” Johnny & Associates Inc. reported in a statement posted Monday on its web site.

The Overseas Ministry has selected Arashi a distinctive cultural and sports ambassador to strengths Japan’s ties with China. The team will go on performing as a “bridge” linking the two international locations, Johnny & Associates claimed.

One of the many male idol groups promoted by the large entertainment agency, Arashi’s 5 customers have been active as a group and separately in new music, flicks, Tv dramas, assortment exhibits and commercials considering the fact that producing their debut in 1999.

The members are Satoshi Ono, Sho Sakurai, Masaki Aiba, Kazunari Ninomiya and Jun Matsumoto.