Japan Post Delivery teams become environmentally conscious using Honda electric scooters

Japan Post Co. announced on Friday that it will introduce Honda Motor Co.’s electric scooters for deliveries and other services to reduce environmental impact.

The Japanese Post plans to use 200 e-scooters by the end of March. Depending on the results of their practical use, around 2,000 more will be added by the end of the 2020 financial year.

Honda will equip Japan Post with two models of the Benly e Scooter. You get 87 km per load and the other 43 km. The batteries are replaced at the designated places to avoid delays in charging.

The Japan Post will use the scooters in Tokyo. The assignment will expand to the Tokyo metropolitan region and large cities in rural areas.

Japan Post’s launch of e-scooters is expected to be responsible for 20 percent of all delivery bikes in Tokyo by the end of March 2021. The company has 85,000 employees across Japan.

“We want to contribute to cleaner and quieter living conditions,” said Noriaki Abe, General Manager of Honda, at a ceremony in a post office in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward.