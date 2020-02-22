[japan-presses-assert-to-disputed-south-korean-held-islets-at-yearly-function]

MATSUE, SHIMANE PREF. – Japan on Saturday pressed its declare to a little pair of South Korea-held islets for the duration of an yearly ceremony in Shimane Prefecture as bilateral tensions linger above wartime difficulties.

In a speech, Shimane Gov. Tatsuya Maruyama criticized South Korea, indicating it is “strengthening attempts to make the occupation of Takeshima an established fact” and contacting for a resolute reaction from the authorities on the territorial problem.

The islets, which lie northwest of Shimane in the Sea of Japan, are termed Takeshima in Japan and Dokdo by the two Koreas.

The ceremony has been held every single Feb. 22 considering the fact that 2006 right after the Shimane Prefectural Federal government selected the day as Takeshima Day the previous yr, a century soon after bringing them under its jurisdiction subsequent Cupboard approval.

Takashi Fujiwara, a Cupboard Place of work parliamentary vice minister who represented the central governing administration at the party, said, “In mild of historic facts and also global law, Takeshima is an inherent territory (of Japan).”

As element of attempts to exhibit its position on the problem, Tokyo has sent a agent of Fujiwara’s rank just about every 12 months since 2013.

The rocky outcroppings, with a full land place of 20 hectares (50 acres), consist of volcanic rock with tiny vegetation or consuming drinking water but rich fishing grounds.

The South placed a police garrison on the islets, which are approximately midway from possibly country, in 1954 and correctly controls them.

This year’s ceremony arrived as bilateral ties stay strained by wartime problems, specifically rulings in 2018 by South Korea’s top court docket ordering Japanese companies to compensate individuals it identified have been matter to compelled labor through Japan’s 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

Japan says the rulings violate the 1965 agreement that settled their wartime statements and consequently violate international legislation.