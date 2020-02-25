japan-railway-firm-to-check-anti-groping-application-on-rush-hour-trains

Sample newspaper report

JR東日本は4日、電車内で痴漢に遭った被害者が、スマートフォンの専用アプリから車掌に通報する新たなシステムの実証実験に乗り出すと発表した。タブレット端末で確認した車掌は、放送で注意を呼び掛ける。2月下旬から埼京線(大宮—新宿間)で実験を始める。

新システムは混雑した車内から被害を即座に通報し、周囲の乗客に発生情報を伝えることで、犯人への抑止効果とする狙い。実験で適切なアナウンス内容やアプリの安定性などを検証し、導入時期を詰める。

深沢祐二社長は「防犯カメラ増設など対策を進めてきたが、残念ながら被害は減っていない。次の手として実験する」と話した。 (KYODO)

Text and phrases

JR東日本(ひがしにほん) East Japan Railway

4日 (よっか) the 4th

電車内 (でんしゃない) within a train auto

痴漢(ちかん)に遭(あ)う to come across a molester (to be molested)

被害者 (ひがいしゃ) victim

スマートフォン smartphone

専用(せんよう)アプリ distinctive-intent app

～から … に from～ to …

車掌 (しゃしょう) conductor

通報(つうほう)する to dispatch, notify

新(あら)たな new

システム method

実証実験 (じっしょうじっけん) trials, demonstrative experiment

乗(の)り出(だ)す to embark on, start

発表(はっぴょう)する to announce

タブレット端末(たんまつ) pill terminal

確認(かくにん)する to confirm

放送 (ほうそう) announcement

注意(ちゅうい)を呼(よ)び掛(か)ける to call focus to

2月 (にがつ) February

下旬 (げじゅん) stop of the thirty day period

～から from ～

埼京線 (さいきょうせん) Saikyo Line

大宮 (おおみや) Omiya

新宿 (しんじゅく) Shinjuku

大宮(おおみや)—新宿間(しんじゅくかん) the spot in between Omiya and Shinjuku

始(はじ)める to begin

混雑(こんざつ)した to be congested

被害 (ひがい) damage, hurt

即座(そくざ)に promptly

周囲 (しゅうい) periphery, surroundings

乗客 (じょうきゃく) passengers

発生情報 (はっせいじょうほう) incident notification

～情報(じょうほう)を伝(つた)えることで by conveying data to～

犯人 (はんにん) perpetrator, prison

抑止効果 (よくしこうか) deterrent influence

～とする狙(ねら)い try to～

適切(てきせつ)な pertinent

アナウンス announcement

内容 (ないよう) content

安定性 (あんていせい) security

など and other individuals

検証(けんしょう)する to check out

導入 (どうにゅう) introduction, importation

時期 (じき) time interval

詰(つ)める to shorten, pack but in this scenario it is made use of to suggest “discuss specifics thoroughly”

深沢祐二 (ふかさわゆうじ) Yuji Fukasawa

社長 (しゃちょう) business president

防犯(ぼうはん)カメラ stability digital camera

増設 (ぞうせつ) enhance, extension

対策 (たいさく) countermeasure

進(すす)める to put into practice, shift some thing ahead

残念(ざんねん)ながら however

減(へ)る to lessen

次(つぎ)の手(て) following move

話(はな)す to say

Rapid questions

one) 新システムは電車内の痴漢をどのように抑止しますか？

2) システム導入前に何が行われますか？

three) JR東日本はこれまでどのような痴漢対策を進めてきましたか？

Translation

East Japan Railway Co. introduced on the 4th that it will start trials of a new process in which victims who face molesters on trains can notify the conductor from a special-intent application on their smartphones. The conductor who confirms the notification from a pill terminal then can make an announcement to call notice (to the incident). The trials will commence late February on the JR Saikyo Line (in between Shinjuku and Omiya stations).

The new method will straight away deliver notifications of harm in congested prepare cars, conveying incident notices to encompassing passengers in an attempt to have a deterrent impact on perpetrators. By way of trials, pertinent information for announcements, the application’s security and so on will be verified, and the timing of its introduction will be discussed more in detail.

JR East President Yuji Fukasawa claimed, “We have moved in advance with countermeasures (versus molestation) such as raising protection cameras, but sadly there was no minimize in injuries. This experiment is our upcoming stage.”

Responses

one) How does the new technique deter molestation on trains?

車内から被害者がスマートフォンの専用アプリで車掌に即座に通報し、車掌が放送で周囲の乗客に発生情報を伝える。

The victim on the prepare notifies the conductor by means of a exclusive-purpose smartphone application and the conductor tends to make an announcement to inform other travellers.

two) What will be executed prior to the introduction of the technique?

適切なアナウンス内容やアプリの安定性などの実証実験。

Trials to establish pertinent content material for the announcement and to examine the security of the app.

three) What kind of countermeasures from molesters has East Japan Railway implemented so far?

防犯カメラの増設など。

It increased safety cameras and so on.