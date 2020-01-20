Japan ranked 15th in the list of social mobility in the World Economic Forum report

LONDON – According to a report by the World Economic Forum, Japan has the 15th highest social mobility in the world.

Japan ranked highest among Asian countries and received good grades for educational and job opportunities. However, the rating was lowered by low wages for workers.

In the social mobility ranking, northern European countries dominated, with Denmark in first place, followed by Norway, Finland, Sweden and Iceland. South Korea came 25th, the USA 27th and China 45th.

A higher level of social mobility means a higher level of quality of the opportunities offered to citizens in a country surveyed.

The top 10 percent of the world’s richest people earn about 3.5 times more than the bottom 40 percent of the global average, the report said. She noted that while low social mobility increases inequality, improving mobility will contribute to economic growth.

The report spanned 82 countries and assessed mobility levels in 10 areas, including health, education, technology and wages.

The WEF will hold an annual meeting in Davos [Switzerland] on four days through Friday.