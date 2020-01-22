Japan rejects South Korean protest against the reopened National Territory Museum

The Japanese government rejected South Korea’s protest against the reopening of the National Museum of Territory and Sovereignty in Tokyo on Tuesday.

“Strangers who are unhappy about it should come to see it. Nothing is invented, ”said Seiichi Eto, Minister for Territorial Affairs, at a press conference, referring to the museum.

On Monday, the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Seoul “strongly protested the expansion of the museum” and called for its closure.

The museum shows exhibits on the Takeshima Islands in Shimane Prefecture.

Seoul claims that the islands in the Japanese Sea are an integral part of the South Korean territory. They are called Dokdo in South Korea.

The museum opened in a building in the Kasumigaseki district of Tokyo on Tuesday after it was relocated from the basement of Shisei Kaikan, a building in Hibiya Park, to make the search easier.