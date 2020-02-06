Japan reports 10 more coronavirus cases aboard a quarantine cruise ship, for a total of 45

Ten more people aboard the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess received positive results for the new coronavirus on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Health, after it was announced the previous day that ten passengers had been infected and taken to hospital.

The 10 new cases were out of 71 people whose test results were confirmed by Thursday morning, the ministry said, adding that they will be taken to hospitals in Kanagawa Prefecture.

The new findings bring the total number of people infected in Japan to 45 as of Thursday morning.

When news of the new infections surfaced, the Diamond Princess docked in Yokohama port on Thursday morning to allow supplies and the removal of sick passengers.

The Japanese authorities tested 273 people among the approximately 3,700 passengers and crew on the ship after an 80-year-old man who got off the boat in Hong Kong last month tested positive for the new virus.

Officials in white full-body suits with face masks and helmets were seen in the harbor.

When the massive cruise ship moored, passengers who were told they might have to stay on board for 14 days, even if they were tested for the virus, came to balconies, some waving to composite media or taking photos.

The people on board have described confusion and boredom after being locked up in cabins after the Japanese authorities decided to quarantine the ship.

More than 20 countries have confirmed cases of the virus that infected more than 28,000 people in mainland China and killed more than 560 people.

The outbreak has prompted the World Health Organization to declare a global health emergency, several governments to impose travel restrictions, and airlines to suspend flights to and from China.

Tokyo has evacuated more than 500 Japanese citizens from the Chinese city of Wuhan – the epicenter of the outbreak – and has drawn some criticism for its relatively relaxed quarantine approach.

In Japan, there have been several cases of apparent person-to-person transmission, including a tour guide and a bus driver, who became infected with the virus after coming into contact with visitors from Wuhan. Neither had visited China in the past few months.