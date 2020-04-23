Japan reports 14 more coronavirus cases on the Italian cruise ship

TOKYO – Fourteen more coronavirus infections have been confirmed on the Italian ship cruise Costa Atlantica docked for repairs in Japan, a local official said on Thursday, bringing the total to at least 48 .

Half of them are cooks and the other half is in charge of delivering food to staff, the official said at a livestreamed news conference.

The Costa Atlantica infection came after the cases with the Diamond Princess in Yokohama two months ago, where more than 700 passengers and crew were found to be infected, though this time only crew members was on board.

The Costa Cruises-operated ship was taken to a shipyard in the city of Nagasaki in western Japan in late February by a unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries after the COVID-19 war evaded plans for on fixed repairs in China.

Recent cases have raised concerns about the potential impact on Nagasaki residents following revelations that some staff have left the restricted area despite assurances from the ship’s operator that they will remain within the harbor, according to Nagasaki officials.

The Italian cruise ship carried 623 crew members and no passengers. Officials said they hope to eventually try everything on the board.

As of Wednesday, 34 had been tested positive for the new coronavirus. A member who had previously been transferred to a local hospital was in a serious condition and on a ventilator, the official said.

Japan has seen more than 11,500 infections and nearly 300 deaths from the new coronavirus, excluding figures from Diamond Princess. (Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.) (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko and Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Michael Perry)