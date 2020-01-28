Japan reports first domestic corona virus transmission

Tokyo’s mission to evacuate its nationals from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of a coronavirus outbreak, started on Tuesday when Japan reported its first case, unrelated to a recent trip to China.

One of the three new cases reported in Japan on Tuesday is a sixties bus driver who lives in Nara Prefecture. The man did not travel to Wuhan, but twice drove buses with tour groups out of town this month. The man is the first Japanese to be confirmed to be infected with the new corona virus, while this is also the first human-to-human transmission confirmed in Japan.

The other two patients, a man and a woman in their forties, are from Wuhan and their complaints are not serious, the Ministry of Health says. Japan has now reported a total of seven cases.

Meanwhile, a charter flight left Tokyo on Tuesday for Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicenter of the fatal outbreak.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters on Tuesday that the plane would deliver Wuhan masks and protective suits before around 200 people were returned to Tokyo on Wednesday morning. About 650 Japanese have expressed a desire to return to Japan, and the government is making arrangements to send additional charter flights to Wuhan, Motegi said.

As soon as Japanese nationals board one of the chartered planes, in-flight exams for symptoms such as fever and cough are performed by a team that includes a doctor, two nurses, and a quarantine officer.

Passengers are asked to monitor their health for two weeks after returning to Japan and report to the nearest public health center if they develop coronavirus symptoms.

Prior to Motegi’s announcement, the cabinet approved Tuesday’s government’s plan to classify pneumonia caused by the virus as a “designated infectious disease”, making compulsory hospitalization possible.

According to the Chinese health authorities, the number of cases caused by the coronavirus has risen to over 4,500, with at least 106 people dying. Experts believe that the outbreak could last for months and hit tens of thousands of people.

About 710 Japanese were registered in Hubei province, whose capital is Wuhan, last week.

The government had originally planned to ship the chartered planes as early as Tuesday morning, but according to government officials, the Chinese representatives were unable to secure approval from the Chinese representatives for using a local airport. Japan may face planning difficulties as the United States also plans to evacuate U.S. citizens from the Chinese city on Tuesday on a charter flight, sources said.

In the past cases where Japan used government and commercial airplanes to bring Japanese nationals home, the local security situation has deteriorated.

It is believed that the currently planned flights will be the first case in which Japan will evacuate its nationals from abroad due to the outbreak of an infectious disease.

The government currently expects two or three flights to Wuhan once arrangements have been made with the Chinese authorities.

Tuesday’s identification of coronavirus pneumonia as a certain infectious disease will also prevent infected patients from going to work and require disinfection of where the virus has been detected.

The government will use public funds to fund medical care for those who are subject to forced hospitalization. Approximately 400 specified medical facilities across Japan will be able to offer treatments.

The government also said that any traveler suspected of having the virus will be required to have a medical check-up upon arrival in Japan under the Quarantine Act.

Japan is stepping up quarantine and other measures to prevent the virus from spreading across the country, a key target for Chinese travelers during the New Year holidays.

The name, the fifth of its kind and the first since the spread of MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome) in 2014, also obliges doctors to report patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

“We will take all possible measures to prevent the spread of infections,” said cabinet chief Yoshihide Suga at a press conference.

The same immediate measures have been taken in the past for other government-classified class II infectious diseases such as MERS and SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome). According to the law, infectious diseases are divided into five classes depending on their severity.