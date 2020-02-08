Japan ‘s Honda is Welcomed as a Hero in Brazil | Sports

Keisuke Honda arrives at the airport and is greeted by Botafogo fans in Rio de Janeiro on February 7, 2020. – Reuters pic

RIO DE JANEIRO, February 8 – Japanese midfielder Keisuke Honda was greeted yesterday by several thousand fans of the Brazilian club Botafogo, for which he was recently signed until the end of the year.

“Ole, Ole, Ole, Ola, Honda, Honda,” sang a huge crowd of enthusiastic fans and waving Japanese flags when the 33-year-old arrived at Galeao International Airport in Rio de Janeiro.

Hidden by the pack of photographers who photographed his arrival, Honda happily hopped onto a platform to greet them. Then he put on a botafogo cap and waved a flag in the club’s black and white colors.

Honda, one of the best players in Japanese football history, is officially unveiled today at the Nilton Santos Stadium, the venue for the 2016 Olympic Games.

After 15th place in the Brazilian league last season, Botafogo is looking for a boost that will hardly avoid relegation.

Honda has been without a club since leaving Vitesse Arnhem in December, almost two months after his move.

The former AC Milan and CSKA Moscow midfielder played a prominent role in the Japanese national team, scoring 37 goals in 98 games, including four World Cup goals.

In 2018 he was the first Japanese player to score at three world championships.

He is not the first foreign star to sign for Botafogo at the end of his career.

The Dutchman Clarence Seedorf, the only one who won the Champions League with three different clubs, started in Rio de Janeiro in 2012 and scored 24 goals in 81 games.

However, Botafogo’s most famous son was the wing wizard and two-time world champion Garrincha, who made Brazilian football shine in the 1950s and 60s. – AFP