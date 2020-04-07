Japan sells a record of additional bonds to fund coronavirus stimulation

TOKYO – Japan will sell a record amount of additional bonds this fiscal year, worth more than $ 165 billion, forcing the world’s worst industrial burdens, as Tokyo accumulates a record stimulus to fight coronavirus.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday rolled out a package worth 108.2 trillion yen ($ 990 billion), or 20% the size of the economy, promising to take “all steps” to combat the deep collapse. from pandemic virus.

“In a crisis like this, Japan has little choice but to ride on helicopter money like other major economies,” said Yasuhide Yajima, chief economist at the NLI Research Institute.

Finance Minister Taro Aso told reporters that the government was putting higher priority on trying to boost the economy than restoring public finances.

The package includes 20 trillion yen of stimulus measures that were put in place last December, which helped formulate the headline figure. Actual spending on the scarcity reached 39.5 trillion yen, including 10 trillion yen from the December stimulus.

The 18.2 trillion yen additional bond issuance in the new fiscal year since April beat the previous record of 16.9 trillion yen released in the 2009 global financial crisis, bringing overall annual market issues to a five-year high of 147 trillion yen.

All maturities, with the exception of 40-year bonds, bonds related to inflation and liquidity inflation, will increase.

While 40-year bonds and liquidity inflows remain unchanged from an initial plan, inflation-linked bonds will be cut. A six-month tax bill will be added to the market release.

In a rare move, the government on Tuesday put together an additional budget of 16.8057 trillion yen at the start of the new fiscal year in April to fund the stimulus, which highlighted the constraint.

The government will issue the same amount of excess bonds to fund the extra budget, the largest amount ever recorded, with the construction bond building at 2.3290 trillion yen and a deficit of 14.4767 trillion yen.

Both the surplus budget and bond issuance plan coincided with Reuters reports earlier on Tuesday.

The number of coronavirus infections exceeds 1.32 million worldwide, with 74,087 deaths. Japan is now far from the massive attacks seen in other global hotspots, but a recent, ever-increasing number of infections has pushed Abe to declare a state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka and five other prefectures.

The pandemic has added to the concern of Japan’s economy, which is seen to be in recession as the outbreak disrupts supply chains and cools consumption. The 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics are postponed.

The stimulus package includes a cash payout of 300,000 yen per household facing rejection, corporate financing support totaling 45 trillion yen to help companies continue their business operations, and a strategy for to private financial institutions lend to fight small and midsize companies with no interest.

The Group of 20 major economies pledged last month to inject more than $ 5 trillion into the global economy to limit job losses and profits. ($ 1 = 108,000 yen)

(Additional reporting by Daniel Leussink & Kaori Kaneko Writing by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Nick Macfie)