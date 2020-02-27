japan-sports-agency-asks-jsa-to-change-spring-tourney

OSAKA – The Japan Athletics Agency has requested the Japan Sumo Affiliation to make changes to its March grand match amid the existing coronavirus outbreak, a resource with knowledge of the issue mentioned Wednesday.

The JSA’s board of administrators will meet up with Sunday in an remarkable session to take into account three solutions for the March eight to 22 Spring Grand Sumo Match at Edion Arena Osaka — closing the tourney to enthusiasts, postponing it or canceling it.

“It would be very complicated (to run in the regular vogue),” 1 JSA director claimed. “We have to take into consideration the worst case when we make our selection.”

An affiliation formal claimed, “We will need to look at general public welfare. We are a public desire basis (overseen by the governing administration).”

The association’s communications director, sumo elder Shibatayama, said, “There is practically nothing to notify you at the present time.”

The March seven ring ceremony at the location will get put with no wrestlers and will be closed to the basic public, even though two other pre-match situations have been canceled.