Japan streamlines celebrations for the Crown Prince’s rise to the next in line

The government decided Tuesday, at a ceremony in April, to officially announce Crown Prince Akishino’s rise to the top in the chrysanthemum throne, reduce the number of banquets, and simplify their style compared to previous ascents.

The 54-year-old became crown prince after his older brother, Emperor Naruhito, rose to the throne on May 1 after the abdication of his father, former emperor Akihito – the first of over 200 Japanese monarchs.

The Rikkoshi no Rei ceremony on April 19 will largely follow the style of the 1991 ceremony in which Emperor Naruhito declared himself the Crown Prince.

However, the number of court banquets to be held on April 21st in connection with the ceremony will be reduced to two and will be held on a single day compared to the previous three banquets on two days. Instead of a sitting meal, a buffet is prepared.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, representative of the 47 prefectures and ambassadors of Japan in Japan, are among the approximately 750 invited guests.

During the ceremony, the Crown Prince will announce his new status and speak to the Emperor and his wife Empress Masako in the Matsu no Ma cabin.

After the emperor and the crown prince made speeches, Abe will deliver a congratulatory message called Yogoto. Around 350 people are expected to be invited to this occasion.

The ceremony is considered by the government to be the last of a series of ceremonies held for historical imperial succession.