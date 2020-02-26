japan-to-ban-entry-by-overseas-nationals-who-have-visited-south-korea’s-daegu-and-neighboring-area

Japan ideas to ban entry by foreign nationals who have visited the South Korean city of Daegu and neighboring county of Cheongdo in North Gyeongsang province, the centre of the coronavirus outbreak in the region, authorities resources claimed Wednesday.

The approach arrived a day immediately after the Overseas Ministry elevated its journey notify for the metropolis and the county in southeastern South Korea, asking Japanese to chorus from earning nonessential excursions to the space.

South Korea now has the one premier variety of circumstances exterior China, as it documented 144 new circumstances on Tuesday, bringing the nation’s whole infections to 977, obtaining surpassed Japan in conditions of the selection of cases even when together with the hundreds located between travellers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama.

South Korea’s death toll from the COVID-19 outbreak has improved by two from the working day in advance of to 10.